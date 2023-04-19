The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host several activities April 29 through May 6 in celebration of Small Business Week.
A small business vendor fair will kick off the series of activities followed by a Shop Yuba-Sutter contest, proclamations with city council members and county supervisors and a First Saturday and Vendor Fair, officials said.
“We are so excited to be celebrating small businesses during Small Business Week and Month,” Chamber Executive Director Kristen Perry said in a statement. “We have an incredible small business community here in Yuba-Sutter and we want to take this opportunity to recognize and celebrate them. We hope that everyone will come out and Shop Yuba-Sutter.”
The vendor fair on April 29 will give small, home-based and cottage-industry businesses a platform to connect with community members. Because these businesses do not have a physical storefront, vendor fairs provide small business owners a platform to share their products and services to new customers, officials said.
The event will host more than 30 small businesses and vendors, including arts and crafts companies, boutiques and community service organizations. Food will also be provided by Á Ke Taco and the Tri-Counties ROP American Pie food truck.
The vendor fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 in the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce parking lot, located at 1300 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City. Vendor space is still available but limited. Priority will be given to home-based and cottage-industry businesses, officials said.
During Small Business Week, the Chamber will also hold a “Shop Small, Win Big” contest. Local businesses will serve as check-in points for the contest. As customers shop at participating locations, they can enter the contest to earn prizes including $500 from the Chamber.
To enter, look for the Shop Yuba-Sutter signs and QR code inside participating businesses from April 30 to May 6. Scan the QR code or visit the website listed on the flier to enter. The contest drawing will be held on May 8 at 4 p.m. on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce social media page.
Businesses interested in participating as a check-in location or contributing to the drawing can sign up at yubasutterchamber.com by clicking Shop Yuba-Sutter under the Events tab. The deadline to sign up is April 27, officials said.
The Chamber has also partnered with cities within Yuba-Sutter to acknowledge businesses during city council and county supervisors meetings. Proclamations have been scheduled at the following meetings:
– Yuba City City Council, 6 p.m. on May 2 at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City
– Marysville City Council, 6 p.m. on May 2 at 526 C. St. in Marysville
– Live Oak City Council, 6 p.m. on May 3 at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. on May 9 at 915 8th St. in Marysville
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors, 3 p.m. on May 9 at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City
– Wheatland City Council, 6 p.m. on May 9 at 111 C St. in Wheatland
To conclude the Small Business week activities, The Marysville Business Alliance in partnership with the Chamber will host its First Saturday and Vendor Fair on May 6 in downtown Marysville.
The vendor fair will be located at the corner of 3rd Street and D Street. Like the vendors fair on April 29, this event will also feature many home-based businesses, officials said.
Vendor space is still available, but limited. Priority will be given to Marysville-based and home-based businesses, officials said.
All Small Business Week events are free and open to the public. For more information or to participate, contact the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce at 530-743-6501 or visit yubasutterchamber.com.