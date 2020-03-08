(Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles by Appeal reporters concerning honorees at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala last week.)
When Freedom Home Health and Hospice was created in 2014, its focus was initially on charitable care.
A team of about four people working out of a 600-square-foot building set out to provide that additional level of care for Yuba-Sutter residents.
By early 2017, the business received formal approval to provide home health and hospice services, which was the starting point for its significant growth. Today, the more than 100 staff members have helped the business grow to be one of the biggest of its kind in the area.
Last month, the business was recognized as the 2019 Business of the Year by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce during its annual gala.
“It was a surprise. We weren’t prepared for it,” said Dr. Gurprit Bains, founder and president of Freedom Home Health and Hospice. “Like any successful business, it’s the people that work behind the scenes that make it successful. We have a great team and staff. What we do, I think it’s God’s work, and the people that carry out that work are some of the best humans that are on this earth.”
On the home health side of things, staff help treat patients where they are to get them back to full health. Hospice is comfort care, mostly for elderly patients, to help with the final phase of life.
Chamber CEO Marni Sanders said something that truly stood out with the business was their employee growth over the years, going from a small staff of less than 10 to more than 100 in six years.
“Their impact on jobs and the economy is significant. They are also an incredible community partner and participate in building our community up,” Sanders said. “…Freedom offers an invaluable service to our community and contributes to its overall health. They provide personalized, affordable and compassionate care in the comfort of a patient’s own home, which certainly helps to promote and enhance one’s quality of life.”
A lifelong Yuba-Sutter resident, Bains said he wanted to create a business that was more than just a home health and hospice agency but a community resource as well.
“We just wanted to make a difference, to create good jobs and to help the local economy and community with services that are needed,” he said. “We want to make our hometown a better place to live.”
In addition to his staff, he credits his family for allowing him to go after his dream and vision, and the cities of Yuba City and Marysville who have shown tremendous support for the business.
“There are so many different people and community members that make (a business) successful,” Bains said. “You can only succeed if people give you a chance. What we can control is going out there and doing the right thing and a good job, and when that happens, (the community) can feel they are a part of that success.”
The business’s growth over the last six years comes down to the community putting trust in the business, he said. With that support and a hardworking staff, he said, the sky’s the limit for the next six years.
“We want to create a company that the community feels proud of. We will contribute ourselves to caring for our community members and also to great paying jobs,” Bains said. “Helping the local economy, providing a better opportunity for the community at large and improving our standard of living, that’s what we want to be a part of. We want our town to continue to be a great place to live, raise children and thrive.”