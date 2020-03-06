(Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles by Appeal reporters concerning honorees at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala last week.)
Much of what Jeanine Werner does for her clients at Casa de Esperanza is behind closed doors. As a legal project director for the nonprofit organization, her primary job is to supervise staff at the shelter, assist with training, and help victims of sexual assault, abuse and trafficking with filing out restraining orders and obtaining visas.
She’s been doing it for 22 years without expecting anything in return, but her colleagues and those familiar with the work she does on a daily basis felt she deserved to be recognized.
During the recent 35th annual awards gala put on by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce last month, she was awarded the 2019 Athena Leadership Award, which is presented to someone who embodies professional excellence, community service and goes above and beyond assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
“I was shocked. I was not expecting that when they announced my name,” Werner said. “My first thought was that I’m amongst amazing company, even just for Casa, we have two other staff members that have both been Athena award winners, and I think we have six former board members that have also won. That’s pretty amazing.”
Chamber CEO Marni Sanders said Werner quietly goes about serving others without a thought. She said Werner has worked her whole life in the social service field and is truly a selfless person who deserved the award.
“It may not be a name that many in this community would quickly recognize, but her list of accomplishments and the things she has done to lift up and support those in need is truly remarkable,” Sanders said. “She has dedicated her life to helping to improve the lives of people who are on the margins. She has been a proven strong advocate and voice for the vulnerable and marginalized. Jeanine is also a leader in her field among her peers as she demonstrates kindness, compassion and support.”
Werner has been serving others ever since she was in high school, where she started working with children with disabilities. It became a passion of hers to work with others and help them take the next step toward success, however she could. Before Casa de Esperanza, she worked with a camping program for adults with disabilities for about 20 years.
“For me, it’s about giving people the tools so that they can better themselves,” she said. “When I worked with the kids, it was about making sure they had fun, because they had grown up having people make fun of them. With the work I’m doing today, it’s about looking at the women and saying ‘here are the tools and here’s what you can do with them.’ So, it’s always been a pleasure for me to see someone else’s progress.”
She credited two women for being her biggest role models – Nancy Sager, who was a teacher at the deaf education program she worked under, and Casa de Esperanza Executive Director Marsha-Krouse Taylor, who she said leads by example.
Werner isn’t one for the spotlight, but she hopes her recent recognition can help educate the public about the services Casa de Esperanza provides and to let victims of abuse in the area know that there are services available and people there to help.
“I just want to say thank you for the support I’ve received. Even at the dinner, the people around me and who came up to talk to me and congratulate me, it’s pretty special,” Werner said. “I also want to thank the employees of Casa who knew this was happening. They’ve been so supportive. I work with some really great people.”