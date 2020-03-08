(Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of articles by Appeal reporters concerning honorees at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala last week.)
Amy Kurlo recalls getting the opportunity to help kick-start an insurance business with then-entrepreneur Mariah Davis six years ago.
Davis left Farmers Insurance in 2010 to start an independent agency as a way to gain more control over her client base, marketing and community outreach programs.
But she needed a second in command and Kurlo came on board – and the two have been together for six of the last 10 years.
On the eve of its 10-year anniversary, Oakview was honored as Small Business of the Year at the 35th Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala.
Kurlo remembers when it was just the two of them hustling and bustling to build a client base for personal, commercial and farmworker insurance policies.
Kurlo said it was totally different back then.
What hasn’t changed, however, and remains one of the best attributes about Oakview insurance is Davis’ daily mindset.
Kurlo said she genuinely cares about the customer.
“Mariah has always been an advocate to help the client,” Kurlo said. “She’s concerned about what is best for them regardless if we make the sale.”
There is virtually nothing more apparent to characterize Davis’ daily goals then what immediately ensued in the insurance business following the Camp Fire in 2018.
“The Camp Fire affected the market,” Davis said. “It was unprecedented -- the amount of loss.”
Davis said she had four clients who lost homes in Paradise. Rebuilding in a high-fire risk area like Paradise – and closer to home Browns Valley – is difficult, especially in the insurance business.
Davis said it shrinks both the insurance and real estate markets, because companies are simply not willing to take the risk of insuring those in areas like Paradise, Browns Valley, Penn Valley and portions of Oroville.
That in turn shrinks the housing market, because there are less affordable options available, Davis said.
Davis said she and her staff are closely monitoring the upcoming fire season.
She feels it is imperative to be quick to respond to all clients, especially those in need of help following devastations like the Camp Fire, Cascade Fire, Sonoma Fire and others.
“It’s that gentle touch that we’re here if you need us,” Davis said. “Our team is very important. Oakview insurance does not exist without our team.”
Davis is accompanied by five insurance advisors in an operation in Yuba City.
The last few years the business has grown its client base to 2,500 – 150 of whom are in Nevada and Idaho.
Davis said the company is licensed in three states with plans to grow even more both commercially and community-wise.
“We’re a community-based agency,” Davis said. “We want Yuba-Sutter to be the best it can be … We all win then. If we’re all doing better then it’s better for everybody.”