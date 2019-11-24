The Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol is currently accepting toy donations as part of its annual toy drive for children of all ages in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Public information officer David Hernandez said the department is reaching out to 12 local elementary schools to provide five to six families who are in need.
“These toys are specifically staying in our area,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez estimated that around 600 children will be provided with toys through the drive.
Hernandez said all the children in the selected families regardless of age will be able to get toys from the drive. This means toys can be for kids up through high school.
“We’re not forgetting anyone in the family,” Hernandez said.
Toys can be dropped off in bins placed inside the lobby of the Yuba-Sutter CHP office located at 1619 Poole Ave. in Yuba City. Hernandez said local businesses such as Cisco will be donating toys as part of the drive.
The department will not be accepting money donations, but Hernandez said gift cards would be good gifts for the older children.
Toys that are dropped off should not be wrapped as CHP will be organizing the toys by age for the families in need to come by and pick out toys for their children.
Toys and gift cards can be dropped off at the CHP office until 5 p.m., Dec. 18.