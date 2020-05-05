The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board has appointed the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way as the lead agency of the Yuba-Sutter Region Joint Designated Local Board for the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s Phase 37 and CARES Funding, according to a release issued by Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
According to the release, federal funds that were made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency, have been awarded for Yuba County in the amount of $92,359 and for Sutter County in the amount of $169,917.
“Agencies with the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs may apply for these funds through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way,” read the release. “Organizations must be non-profit with a voluntary board or a government agency and practice non-discrimination.”
To get an application, call 743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org.
All completed applications must be submitted to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, 1521 Butte House Road, Suite C, Yuba City, Ca 95993, no later than Tuesday, May 26 at 12 p.m.