The headliner for tonight’s Yuba-Sutter Comedy Showcase will be Keith Lowell Jensen after previously announced headliner Johnny Taylor had to drop out due to illness, David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said Thursday.
The show, organized by Stoney Meagher and Blue Dream Productions, features seven different comedians, including Jensen. Other comedians expected to perform are Sinn Rella, Sam Mallett, JayC, Dillon Collins, Rudy G and Meagher.
The show is tonight at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the 18 and over event.
For more information about Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, contact the office at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.