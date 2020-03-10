While there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yuba and Sutter counties, bi-county health officer Dr. Phuong Luu recommended that supervisors declare a state of emergency in order to keep channels open to expanded resources, when they are eventually needed.
Luu presented the recommendation to both county boards Tuesday and both approved declarations.
Luu said that while there are no local cases, there have been confirmed cases in the larger region. The local declaration is therefore a measure of preparedness.
Luu said citizens shouldn’t react to the declarations with panic. The same step has been taken by 15 other California counties, as of Tuesday.
According to a news release from Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum, Luu believes it is just a matter of time before someone in the region tests positive for the virus, “... so increasing monitoring and responsive capabilities now will further enable public health teams to prevent as much community transmission as possible.”
A coronavirus preparedness group was established last month to coordinate with schools, the hospital, Beale Air Force Base and other public safety entities, according to the news release.
It also was reported that public health staff from both counties have been operating a “department operations center “ (DOC) at a low level. The DOC is now kicking things up a level and a bi-county emergency operations center, based in Yuba County, was opened.
“This means staff from both counties are working together around the clock to ensure that resources and staffing remain in healthy and reliable supply,” it was noted in the release.
Also, a bi-county call center was established to respond to questions from area residents about the COVID-19 threat. Residents can call 749-7700 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to ask general questions (but not for specific medical advice).
Take Care of Yourself; Watch for symptoms
Bi-county health officer Dr. Phuong Luu, in a Tuesday news release, said she continues to recommend hand-washing and practicing good hygiene as a primary defense against the coronavirus. Vulnerable populations – the elderly and those with chronic illnesses – are encouraged to stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings.
“Keeping yourself from getting sick in the first place remains key in this effort,” she said.
“If you have experienced any symptoms of acute respiratory illness such as fever, chills, or cough and have recently traveled to a country with widespread community transmission (Iran, Italy, China, South Korea), or been in close contact with a patient who has had COVID-19, immediately contact your medical provider by phone – do not go into Urgent Care, the Emergency Room or the doctor’s office. Instead, you should call your personal physician, who can assess whether your illness matches those of COVID-19 and if testing should be completed.
If testing is indicated, the physician will then contact Luu for consultation.
For more information and resources, check www.BePreparedYuba.org and www.BePreparedSutter.org.