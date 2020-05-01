Sutter County, Yuba City and Yuba County will receive grant funding from the Department of Justice to assist public safety agencies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The funding is available through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program as part of federal stimulus legislation. Cities and counties in the Eastern District of California who were eligible for the 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Association Grant Program are candidates for funding. That program assists efforts at the state and local level to prevent or reduce crime and violence.
Sutter County will receive $58,008, Yuba City will receive $56,072 and Yuba County will be allocated $49,886. The funds can be used by each jurisdiction in a variety of ways such as hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs, according to the release.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grace risks,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs Katherine Sullivan said via the release. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”