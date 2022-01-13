Yuba County and Sutter County each reported a COVID-19 death on Thursday and both individuals who died were fully vaccinated, according to officials from both counties.
Sutter County reported that a fully vaccinated person in their mid-60s died as a result of COVID-19 and Yuba County reported that a fully vaccinated person in their early 80s died because of COVID.
Officials for both counties were unable to provide further details about the deaths, including if both individuals received COVID-19 booster shots or if either person had underlying health conditions that would have contributed to their deaths as a result of the deadly virus.
The Appeal has repeatedly asked county health officials for more details about COVID-19 deaths that are reported, but health officials have refused to provide more information.
Even though the individuals who were reported to have died were both fully vaccinated, the majority of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region have been unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Like other vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines are not 100 percent effective. However, they have been widely proven to “reduce the risk of COVID-19, including the risk of severe illness and death,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To date, 91.29 percent of all deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region related to COVID-19 have involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.