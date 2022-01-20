COVID-19 has continued to take its toll on the Yuba-Sutter community as another five deaths were reported Thursday along with 639 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.
According to health officials for Yuba and Sutter counties, all five deaths involved unvaccinated individuals, a disturbing trend as the region struggles to get its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Yuba County, four unvaccinated residents were reported to have died as a result of COVID-19. They ranged in age from their mid-60s to their early 70s. In Sutter County, an unvaccinated individual in their late 60s was reported to have died.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Yuba-Sutter region now has 302 people that have died as a result of COVID-19. Of those that have died, 89.96 percent were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 also are on the rise in the Yuba-Sutter region. There were 64 hospitalized as of Thursday because of COVID with eight in the intensive care unit. Similar to deaths, 88.2 percent of all COVID hospitalizations since January 2021 have involved unvaccinated individuals.
As of Wednesday, Sutter County reported that 59.71 percent of its eligible population was fully vaccinated. In Yuba County, vaccination rates have slightly increased with 50.19 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
Currently, 72.4 percent of California’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.