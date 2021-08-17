Doctors in the Yuba-Sutter area strongly recommended the public get COVID-19 vaccinations due to increased cases which have resulted in a rise of hospitalizations as the delta variant ravages the country.
“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and young,” said Dr. Jagraj Nijjar, chair of infectious disease and infection control in Yuba City. “Currently, we have 50-plus patients being treated for COVID-19, majority of them are unvaccinated.”
As of Tuesday, there were 1,017 active cases reported on the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard. Among active cases, 61 are currently hospitalized with 21 in the intensive care unit. Only .4% of those who have been vaccinated have accounted for cases in the area and .02% of the vaccinated population have been hospitalized.
While Nijjar has treated some vaccinated patients who were immunocompromised, he said vaccinations are vital to stopping the pandemic. He said the community should not fear them due to their extensive study.
“We have to get this virus to stop circulating and mutating again amongst the unvaccinated,” said Nijjar. “Getting vaccinated can save and protect multiple lives around us, especially those who are immunocompromised and the people with the multiple morbidities.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been held to the same rigorous safety and effective standards as all other types of vaccines in the U.S. Vaccines using mRNA technology have been studied for decades for viruses like the flu, Zika, rabies and cytomegalovirus.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have proved to be 94% effective among fully-vaccinated adults and 64% effective among partially-vaccinated adults aged 65 or older, according to the CDC.
Highlighting the need for everyone to be vaccinated, the CDC reported that the delta variant of COVID-19 produces 1,000 more copies of the virus into an individual’s respiratory tract than the original strain.
Jasbir Kang, director of the Hospitalist Program for Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, said the vast number of COVID-19 patients are mainly younger populations and unvaccinated. In Sutter County, the highest percentage of unvaccinated individuals with COVID are aged 17 to 49, as reported by California’s state COVID tracking system.
“What’s very important for our community to understand, it’s not just COVID-19,” said Kang. “We have limited resources in this community. There is only one hospital. That’s where people go if they have accidents, a heart attack, stroke or any other injuries or issues. That’s the place they’re going to go for care but if the place is already full, that limits the access to care.”
Kang said transporting patients to other hospitals is difficult because hospitals in neighboring cities are also full. Kang added he fully trusts the vaccine. He said his entire family, including his 92-year-old mother, have been fully vaccinated. He said that as a doctor he is always prepared to see patients but he is feeling emotionally drained.
Nijjar also said he felt stressed as he has been on call since the start of the pandemic. He has spent most of his work hours caring and supervising patients with COVID-19 complications.
“The healthcare workers definitely are working tirelessly and resiliently directly or indirectly with COVID patients since the pandemic has begun,” said Nijjar. “The whole system is stressed. The workers have expressed stress, anxiety of exposing themselves and their families to COVID-19 and of course the burnout. ICU and intensivists are also stressed and near burnout.”