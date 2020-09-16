The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation is trying to gather information about the impact of the pandemic on the operations, needs, and outlooks of businesses in the Yuba-Sutter region.
According to a news release from the organization, YSEDC has developed a COVID-19 impact and business needs assessment survey. The organization will use the information gathered from the survey to develop tools, resources and events for businesses in the Yuba-Sutter region to assist them with rebuilding, reopening, and recovering from the pandemic.
Examples of tools and services that could be offered include: PPE supplies for businesses, webinars, financial assistance and marketing assistance. The survey will close Sept. 28.
Business owners can access the survey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yubasutteredc.
YSEDC will share the results with Sutter and Yuba counties and the cities of Live Oak, Marysville, Wheatland and Yuba City and the Yuba-Sutter Business Consortium so those agencies can develop or improve other assistive programs for the region’s businesses, according to the news release.