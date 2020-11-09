Yuba-Sutter election officials continue to make progress tallying votes, though thousands of ballots still remain to be tabulated.
After getting through about 9,000 vote-by-mail ballots on Monday, Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen said her team still had a couple thousand left to process. Sutter County plans to release another update on Tuesday night — there were about 6,500 ballots left to be counted as of Monday evening.
“After getting through the current batch, we will work the provisionals,” said Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston.
Election officials will continue processing vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 up until Nov. 20, so certification likely won’t occur until around the week of Thanksgiving.
“Thankfully we haven’t run into any problems so far, everything has been good,” Johnston said. “Given the number of ballots we’ve had, it’s been a very smooth process.”