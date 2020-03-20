The ballots are counted and the results have been made official by Yuba-Sutter elections offices, with five of the eight local races already decided and the rest headed to runoff elections in November.
Nearly 50 percent of registered voters in the Yuba-Sutter area participated in the recent 2020 California Primary Election held on March 3.
Yuba County races
Yuba County voters had five different seats to decide on.
For the Yuba County Superior Court Judge position, Melanie Bendorf won the race with 56 percent of the vote, beating out Terry Spies.
The District 2 supervisor race is headed to a runoff election but will ultimately see a new face take over in 2021. Don Blaser ended the race with the most votes, or 36 percent of the total. He will face Stephen Heter in November in a runoff election. Heter edged out third-place finisher and incumbent Mike Leahy by just seven votes.
In District 3, Seth Fuhrer was selected to be the new county supervisor representative with 53 percent of the vote. Incumbent Doug Lofton ended the race with 47 percent of the total vote.
Gary Bradford will retain his seat on the board for District 4 after receiving 53 percent of the vote. Challenger Joe Henderson ended the race with 47 percent of the count.
“I’m honored that the voters of the fourth district chose to allow me to serve as their representative for another four years,” Bradford said. “I look forward to continuing the efforts started during my first term and will remain focused on communications, transparency, and economic development.”
Lastly, incumbent Charlie Mathews will also maintain his position on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors after receiving 54 percent of the vote. John Nicoletti ended the count with 46 percent of the vote.
“I will do my best to represent everyone properly and will continue to work to make the water agency sustainable and responsive to the needs of Yuba County,” Mathews said.
Sutter County races
Sutter County had three supervisor positions up for grabs.
The District 1 race is the only one to have been decided already, with Nick Micheli winning by nearly 1,850 votes. Incumbent Ron Sullenger finished the race with 30 percent of the total vote.
“I’m proud of our campaign for running a clean campaign, and I’m thankful for Mr. Sullenger as well for running a clean campaign. I think the community appreciated that after so many years of toxic campaigns that have been run both nationally and locally,” Micheli said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work and moving our agenda forward for our plans to improve the county. I’m thankful for the support from Sutter County residents and especially District 1 voters.”
For the District 4 race, Karm Bains ended with the most votes, or 45 percent of the total. He will face Tej Maan, who received 1,583 votes, in a runoff election in November. Maan edged out third-place finisher Stacy Brookman by just two votes.
Lastly, District 5 incumbent Mat Conant finished the race with the most votes, or 48 percent of the total. His runoff opponent this November will be Sarb Thiara, who finished with 32 percent of the vote. John Buckland ended the race with 20 percent of the vote.