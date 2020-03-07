Yuba-Sutter election offices updated their tallies on Friday evening for the first time since election night.
Several races appear to be headed to runoff elections, but things can still change as Sutter County still has approximately 5,500 unprocessed ballots and Yuba County has 1,807 ballots still to count. Sutter County has three supervisor seats up for grabs – Districts 1, 4, and 5.
-- In District 1, Nick Micheli is leading incumbent Ron Sullenger by 1,633 votes.
-- In District 4, Karm Bains is leading the pack with 44 percent of the vote. After the most recent count, Tej Maan overtook Stacy Brookman for second place, but only four votes separate the two.
--In District 5, incumbent Mat Conant appears to be headed to a runoff election with Sarb Thiara, receiving 2,073 votes and 1,427 votes, respectively. John Buckland currently has 924 votes.
As for Yuba County, there are five local races, including superior court judge, three supervisor seats (Districts 2, 3, and 4), and a director position on the Yuba Water Agency board.
-- For the judgeship, Melanie Bendorf leads Terry Spies with 56 percent of the vote.
-- In District 2, Don Blaser leads the group with 36 percent of the vote. Incumbent Mike Leahy has the slight edge over Stephen Heter for a chance to face Blaser in a runoff election this November, with only 14 votes separating the two.
-- In District 3, Seth Fuhrer is leading incumbent Doug Lofton with 53 percent of the vote.
-- In District 4, incumbent Gary Bradford leads Joe Henderson with nearly 53 percent of the vote.
-- For the YWA director position, incumbent Charlie Mathews is leading John Nicoletti with nearly 55 percent of the vote.
Here’s how Yuba-Sutter residents have voted for local measures:
-- The majority of Sutter County voters (69 percent) and Yuba County voters (nearly 72 percent) have voted no on Measure C – the Yuba Community College bond measure.
-- The majority of Yuba County voters within the Wheatland Union High School District (nearly 58 percent) have voted no on Measure L.
-- The majority of Yuba County voters within the Plumas Lake Elementary School District (52 percent) have voted yes on Measure M.