Editor’s Note: This is the first of three parts covering a Wednesday evening virtual town hall. Check out the Saturday and Tuesday editions for parts 2 and 3.
From the new colored tier system to the efficacy of face masks, Yuba-Sutter health officials answered questions from the public and the Appeal during a recent COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall.
Local experts included Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, Sutter County epidemiologist Dr. Robert Herrick, and Yuba County Director of Public Health Dr. Homer Rice.
Luu’s job throughout the ongoing pandemic has been to set the overall direction of the Yuba-Sutter area’s response to the virus, which includes coordinating efforts on both sides of the Feather River, staying up-to-date on guidance handed down at the state and federal levels and implementing those policies at the local level.
Herrick’s role throughout the pandemic has been to assist with the collection of data. The information collected is passed along to contact tracers and investigators who are tasked with staying in contact with those infected. He is also in charge of updating the area’s dashboard on a daily basis with the latest information.
In addition to his job as the health administrator for Yuba County, Rice has been overseeing the area’s emergency operation center and leading the planning and logistics for contact tracing and contact investigators.
The virtual town hall was conducted at the Adventure Church of Yuba City and was moderated by Appeal Editor Steve Miller. Most questions were submitted by area residents and Appeal readers. Some questions were submitted as the town hall was in progress.
Q: Heading into Labor Day weekend, which is well known for barbeques and get-togethers, do you have any words of wisdom for Yuba-Sutter residents?
Luu said local numbers in terms of positive COVID-19 cases have been improving in recent days, though experts remain only cautiously optimistic because of how easily the area’s situation can change.
She said her team has seen significant case count jumps following every holiday that has occurred over the past few months. She advised residents to continue being cautious heading into the holiday weekend. Those who must gather should do their part to prevent transmission, which includes limiting the number of people at a particular gathering, making sure attendees keep their social distance and wearing facial coverings, as well as not sharing eating utensils and food.
Q: Where is the area in the arc of the pandemic? When will it be over? Are there any vaccines that we can trust?
Luu said the best case scenario would see a vaccine available in November, but that’s the earliest it could possibly be ready, and that’s assuming all of the critical investigation during trials indicate that it is safe and reliable and can be developed on a mass scale.
In terms of where the area is at in its arc, she said it’s more realistic to look at the situation like a dance – while the community might show improvements and take three big steps forward, as soon as complacency sets in it could easily result in three steps backwards. That dance will continue to occur until a vaccine is available for residents, she said.
Q: Why did the local dashboard stop differentiating between symptomatic and asymptomatic cases? Why were the number of residents tested also taken off the dashboard?
Herrick explained that the goal of the dashboard is to inform the community of what is going on and to make it as easy as possible for everyone to have the same information. One of the challenges in that is providing timely information that is correct. The big issue his team was running into was the status of asymptomatic patients would at times change a few days after initially making contact with them – while they might not have been experiencing symptoms when first questioned, they would start to a few days later. That made it difficult to truly assess where the area was at, so they decided to instead shift to more of a weekly summary to allow a few more days to do those interviews and get the best information possible for the public.
Also, the reason the number of local residents that have been tested was taken off the dashboard is because the area is shifting its system to better align with the state’s disease reporting system, which comes along with the benefit of getting much more timely information about symptoms and hospital status. The time it took his team to decipher between positive and negative tests was also burdensome, so officials decided to make the shift to the state system.
Q: Why is contact tracing even necessary? Is it ever used for any other illnesses?
Rice said contact tracing isn’t new and that it’s been done for a number of different diseases, most notably for sexually transmitted infections. The idea behind it, he said, is to identify the individual who is sick and to make sure they don’t spread it to others. It’s about breaking that chain of transmission – though not a linear chain but more like a spiderweb – before that web gets too complex to track.
Q: When will schools be able to open?
Luu said based on the state directives, in-person schooling can resume when either county drops down from the current purple tier (widespread – most restrictive) to the red tier (substantial), as part of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. In order for that to happen, two metrics must be fulfilled: each county’s case count must be less than seven new cases on average per day per 100,000 residents, and test positivity of less than 8 percent (“test positivity” means of all the people tested during a certain timeframe, less than 8 percent must test positive).
Luu said there is a mechanism for an in-person elementary school waiver to be submitted by parents, though the California Department of Public Health has directed counties to not consider those waivers until their respective case counts are less than 200 new cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day period – that would equate to about less than 14.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Currently, Sutter County is averaging about 15 new cases a day per 100,000 residents with an 8.9 percent test positivity, while Yuba County is averaging about 15.9 cases per day per 100,000 residents, with a test positivity of 11.2 percent.
Q: The CDC recently reported that only about 6 percent of COVID-related deaths did not have underlying health conditions…does that mean that the virus is not as significant as previously thought?
Luu said that by no means indicates the virus shouldn’t be taken seriously by everyone. There have been more than 180,000 deaths due to COVID-19 throughout the country, which is astronomical, she said. Underlying health issues can include obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other issues due to long-term smoking – all of which are common medical conditions for adults.
Of the 6 percent that didn’t have underlying health conditions, that still is about 9,000 people that didn’t need to die, she said. One local example she used was an individual in their mid-30s who recently died in the Yuba-Sutter area despite not having any underlying health conditions.
Q: Are the numbers inflated? How do experts get the numbers?
Herrick said his team spends a lot of time making sure they are not reporting infected individuals more than once. They make updates as new information becomes available to make sure residents have the most up-to-date and accurate numbers as possible. One of the reasons for the recent changes to the dashboard is to ensure his team can get the information correct while vetting and validating everything they release.
Q: What can residents look for on the dashboard that can help them better understand what’s going on?
Herrick said residents should focus on the dashboard’s history tab to get a sense of the direction the Yuba-Sutter community is trending. While there are day-to-day fluctuations, the history tab can give the user a general trajectory, and that can be done for total cases, the number of active cases and hospitalizations.
Q: What’s the difference between contact tracers and contact investigators?
Rice said contact tracers are tasked with finding people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and the questions posed to them are more along the lines of understanding their exposure and possibility of coming down with the disease. Case investigators are talking to infected individuals to ask more in-depth questions related to their medical state.
Q: What are a few ways locals are coming into contact with the disease?
Rice said one of the Yuba-Sutter area’s biggest issues has been with social gatherings among family and friends. He said there’s been local cases where children and adults became exposed by attending birthday parties, or visiting relatives. There have also been workplace outbreaks. He said both counties have teams that are working to educate particular workplaces about the virus and ways to prevent its spread.
Q: Can you address the thought that smaller, rural counties should have more local control in addressing their particular situation?
Luu said the intention of the protocols in place are to ensure the local health care system isn’t overwhelmed. The Yuba-Sutter area has one hospital, so it’s critical to make sure it doesn’t become overwhelmed. Throughout the ongoing pandemic, there have been times when it got close, she said. Even just a month ago, the hospital’s ICU was full – even if 1/3 of those patients were being treated for COVID-19, that still means less beds for other critically ill patients in the community.
She said local officials want to continue having collaborative conversations with state representatives and it is her role as health officer to ensure those conversations continue.