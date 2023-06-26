The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City wrapped up another successful year on Sunday. The four-day event included multiple musical acts, activities, and animals for the public to view and interact with. According to information from the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, the livestock auction for the 2023 Yuba-Sutter Fair netted a total gross of $1,429,448.62.

Tags

Recommended for you