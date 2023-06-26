The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City wrapped up another successful year on Sunday. The four-day event included multiple musical acts, activities, and animals for the public to view and interact with. According to information from the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, the livestock auction for the 2023 Yuba-Sutter Fair netted a total gross of $1,429,448.62.
featured
Yuba-Sutter Fair 2023
- Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Yuba-Sutter Fair
- CHP says alcohol suspected in fatal collision
- YCPD looking for suspects in Monday night shooting
- Police: Over 28,000 pot plants seized in Yuba County
- Police Blotter: June 23, 2023
- CHP: Marysville man dies in solo crash
- GRASS-APALOOZA: Independent music festival hits Grass Valley on Saturday
- Police Blotter: June 22, 2023
- 2023 Yuba-Sutter Fair Day Two
- Police Blotter: June 21, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Marysville woman celebrates 100th birthday
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee