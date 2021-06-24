Andre Wilson stood with his son, Dezmond, in his arms as his older son, Jaylen, rode the daunting Rock Star ride that swung back and forth high above the ground.
Wilson and his kids were one of several families enjoying the outdoor carnival rides on hand Thursday during the first day of the Yuba-Sutter Fair at the fairgrounds in Yuba City.
“I’ve been coming since I was a little kid,” Wilson said.
As Wilson spoke, Jaylen exited the Rock Star ride and without much hesitation ran off to get in line at another nearby death-defying ride. Wilson said his kids had been enjoying several rides, including some of the more tame options. He said the fair gives him a “nostalgic” feeling as, after attending as a kid, he’s able to bring his own kids so they can enjoy themselves.
“It’s a staple of the community for years,” Wilson said. “...After the whole pandemic era, it’s a light on the town now. I’m hoping they keep bringing it back like it used to be.”
Gates opened at noon on Thursday with no shortage of attractions for those of all ages. The main exhibit hall held booths for local business and vendors selling handbags. Outside, food vendors lined walkways serving everything from ice cream and corn dogs to alligator on a stick and deep fried frog legs.
Music by the Four Barrel Band blended with the screams of fear and excitement as children rode several high-flying rides. Those more comfortable near the ground had a merry-go-round to enjoy.
Paul and Allison Boltz moved to the area recently so it was the first time they had experienced the Yuba-Sutter Fair. They stood near the outdoor jungle gym as their kids aged six and eight made their way through.
“So far, I think they’re having a really great time,” Allison Boltz said.
She said they had stopped at the tractor pull race and planned to try some of the other rides including the big slide nearby.
Brooklyn was at the fair with her grandparents, Cindy and Don Latham. She had her face painted to look like a tiger’s and had a balloon tiger made for her by Jeremy “The Juggler,” a clown riding a unicycle.
The Latham’s moved up from San Jose so it was also their first experience at the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
“We came out here for her (Brooklyn),” Don Latham said. “...I think it’s cool, I love it.”
Cindy Latham said Brooklyn enjoyed the small animals display and said they’d definitely come back next year. Don Latham said he liked that the fair wasn’t too busy around 2 p.m.
“Thursday’s a good day to come out for sure,” Don Latham said.
The fair will continue through Sunday. Gates are open from noon-11 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.