The third day of the Yuba-Sutter Fair featured the junior livestock auction as one of the main attractions on the fairgrounds.
The auction brought 4-H and Future Farmers of America groups together from all over the area and beyond to show their animals that they raised for about four months to half a year.
Meghan Springer of Marysville, came to the fair with two children who were members of Browns Valley 4-H. They both had pigs to show at the auction.
Springer said the auction teaches the youth how to be responsible and properly budget during the raising process.
The children are responsible for budgeting how to feed their animal during the length of the process.
When you’re budgeting, Springer said, you’re taking a risk to see if you will end up with a profit or go in the hole following the auction. Shortly after noon on Saturday, Springer said animals were selling at approximately $14 to $16 a pound -- which is up from $8-12 a pound during the 2019 fair. She attributes the increase to the community actively rallying together to support the livestock auction.
As a past buyer, Springer said there are a variety of reasons why someone would come to a livestock auction to purchase an animal.
“(For) meat in the freezer or if you do not want the meat you can sell it back to the butcher or grocery store,” Springer said.
Springer’s two children raised pigs for about a half a year on their property near Browns Valley.
Wyatt and Baylee Springer, both affiliated with Browns Valley 4-H, said the animal raising process gave them life skills at a young age.
Baylee Springer, 12, said you have to adapt almost daily when you’re raising an animal.
Baylee raised three pigs, but only brought two to show. It’s easy to have one or two get sick or injured during the raising.
Also, raising multiple animals gives options when it comes to the auction.
“It's a competition, you want to have the best-looking pig,” Baylee Springer said.
During show, Baylee Springer said it’s important to walk with a good rhythm displaying the pigs rear end and shoulders to the judges.
Baylee’s scholarship hog, named Grant, weighed in at 249 pounds, while her market pig (Harper) was 243.
Baylee’s little brother, Wyatt, also raised a pig for about half a year.
He said the process was very routine as he would wake up each morning and feed the pig, and then under normal circumstances would go to school.
Then in the afternoon and early evening, Wyatt would take his pig for a walk and bring him back to the pen to feed again.
It’s almost entirely like having a pet for a short while. Wyatt likes pigs because they’re weird looking with giant ears.
Next year he is hoping to raise another pig.
The Y-S fair wraps up on Sunday, running from noon to 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City.