The Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau revealed this week the 13 area students who were the recipients of a total of $68,000 in scholarships for 2023.
For 27 years, Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau officials said the organization has awarded more than $300,000 to students from local communities. The annual scholarship program is run through the bureau’s Fund for Ag Education.
The goal of the scholarship program, officials said, is to provide financial assistance to qualified and graduating high school seniors who reside in Yuba and Sutter counties.
Along with recipients of the annual scholarships, a memorial scholarship was created in honor of past Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau Board of Directors President Dave Burroughs. Created in 2022, this $20,000 scholarship helps a student throughout their expected four years of college.
The first recipient of this scholarship was Brandon Knox of Sutter in 2022. Knox currently attends Montana State. For 2023, the scholarship in honor of Burroughs was awarded to Meika Lauppe of Nicolaus.
The students awarded scholarships this year include the following:
– Meika Lauppe, East Nicolaus High School, Dave Burroughs Memorial Scholarship recipient: Lauppe graduated from East Nicolaus High School as the Salutatorian. She will be going to Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Lauppe will be majoring in agricultural finance with a specialty in global agribusiness and a minor in real estate. She would like to become an agricultural real estate broker. Lauppe is a valued community member, 4H and FFA member, avid sports player, and an excelling student and role model to many. She is recognized in both academics and sports for outstanding accomplishments and thriving to always be better.
– Cade Stafford, Sutter Union High School, Frank Rehermann Memorial Scholarship recipient: Stafford is going to attend Oklahoma State University to study agricultural business and soil science. He would like to have a career in production agriculture and/or farming and become a certified pest control advisor. Stafford has been very active in the community and various clubs. He has held several offices in 4H, FFA, and in his classes. Stafford received the California FFA State Star Farmer award in addition to his state FFA degree. Stafford is a small business owner who has worked very hard to achieve his goals.
– Joseph Contreras, Live Oak High School: Contreras will be going to Northwest Lineman College to become a lineman for powerline and electrical needs. He has been heavily involved in his community and school through Key Club and FFA, while also helping at community fundraisers and events.
– Makenzie Gardner, Wheatland Union High School: Gardner will be attending Sonoma State University to study early childhood education and psychology. She would like to be a teacher with an interest in special needs. Gardner has been recognized for her ambition, determination, responsibility, and work ethic. She also graduated from high school with an associate degree and the California state FFA degree.
– Hailey Hicks, Marysville High School: Hicks will be attending Northeast Texas Community College studying agricultural business and communication. She is an active community member with several years of 4H and FFA experience. She is going to continue her rodeo events of breakaway roping, goat tying, and team roping while in college.
– Lorelai Miller, Yuba City High School: Miller will be attending Oakland University to study law. She graduated with an associate degree to start her post-high school education. She is involved in the community with Cleats for Kids as well as the Girls Empowerment Club.
– Mia Minard, Sutter Union High School: Minard will be attending Cal Poly State University studying bioresource and ag engineering. She played volleyball, soccer, and golf, held treasurer of her class as well as being a part of 4H and FFA. Minard has assisted with several community events within CSF and FFA such as Toys for Tots and the Bok Kai Parade.
– Nicholas Moody, Sutter Union High School: Moody will be going to the University of Nevada, Reno to study agricultural business. He would like to have a career in ag management one day. He has received many school awards for academics, sports, and clubs. Moody has a long history in 4H and FFA which are just the start of his activities in the community. He has been part of several cleanup days, food drives, coats for kids, and book drives.
– Jack Munger, Sutter Union High School: Munger plans to go to Midland University as a member of their shotgun sports team to study agricultural business. He has been an involved member of the community with 4H and FFA, a Ducks Unlimited volunteer, and a participant in many team sports including football, baseball and trap, skeet, and sporting clay teams. Munger has won several awards and honors including being the California state winner of an FFA Proficiency for Wildlife Management and Production.
– Reed Scott, Sutter Union High School: Scott will be attending Washington State University to study agricultural business and crop science. Scott has held many awards and degrees in his 4H and FFA careers. He has received his state FFA degree along with several champions and first-place ribbons at local county fairs. His volunteer work in the community and these organizations has helped him jump-start his career early to become an entrepreneur. He started his own business, called Reed Scott Sheep Hearing, and he hopes to continue this throughout college.
– Ashley Skutley, Sutter Union High School: Skutley will be going to the University of Nevada to study finance to become a certified public accountant specializing in agriculture. She has been involved in 4H, FFA, sports, and community events for several years. She received many degrees in FFA, including her state FFA degree as well as championships in track and softball.
– Kiana Walton, Wheatland Union High School: Walton will be attending UC Davis to get her degree in psychology while specializing in neuropsychology. She has been involved in 4H and FFA for several years, holding many offices and receiving several awards. Walton also played volleyball in high school. She has worked very hard to overcome many obstacles and proved she is more than deserving of this scholarship.
– Alexandra White, East Nicolaus High School: White will be attending UC Davis to get her degree in biology to one day become a physician’s assistant. She was the class valedictorian, on the Principal’s Honor Roll, and received the Seal of Biliteracy. She has held several officer positions as well as been a vital part of several clubs, including FFA, Friday Night Live, CSF, an attendee of Fairview Community Christian Church, and an athlete on various sports teams. White has been an active community member who works hard to assist where needed and give back to those in need.
The application for students graduating in the 2023/24 school year will open on Feb. 1, 2024. To qualify, a student must be a senior currently enrolled in a public or private high school in either Yuba County or Sutter County and plan to enroll as a full-time student at an accredited school.