The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank was recently awarded a $40,000 grant in its continued effort to help those in need in the area, according to officials.
The grant was provided by the Sandberg Goldberg Charitable Support Fund.
“We are so grateful for the $40,000 from the Sandberg Goldberg Charitable Support Fund,” Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Chairwoman Jackie Sillman said in a statement. “It will help our organization continue to provide meals and hope for so many of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity and help with various aspects of our operation.”
Sillman said the $40,000 grant will “help with several strategies to support the vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals and families in Yuba-Sutter.”
Sillman said the food bank continues to work to fine-tune its programs to ensure as much food as possible is getting out to those in need in the community.
“It takes many people’s help and involvement to achieve the same goal: helping those in need. It’s more than the food bank. It takes a community and partnerships to help our neighbors,” Sillman said.
She said the grant from the fund and other contributions “make a huge difference in the lives of families, seniors, children, men, and women in need.”
