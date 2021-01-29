A local organization that helps the hungry had a setback last week, thanks to thieves.
Yuba City Police responded to a report of a theft at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Tuesday morning.
Lt. Sam Escheman said two catalytic converters, valued at about $1,000 each, were stolen out of the vehicles on site.
“Based on the investigation, it appears the suspects cut a hole in the chain link fence during the night to gain access to their back parking lot,” Escheman said. “Surveillance video was obtained, which showed two suspects. However, the video was not close enough to make an identity.”
Escheman said the only visible evidence were two flashlights being carried.
Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Michelle Downing said a van was also stolen, though the value of it was unknown at the time.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional help from the public can be forwarded to the Yuba City Police Department at 822-4660.