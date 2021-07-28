Conditions are expected to heat up slightly in the Yuba-Sutter region, but only for a couple of days.
Eric Kurth, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office, said the smokey haze that was carried into the region by persistent north winds earlier this week was expected to get pushed to the north last night and into today.
According to Kurth, the smokey conditions kept the area a bit cooler than normal, so as it moves out of the area seasonable temperatures will return.
“There may still be hazy conditions but with a southerly wind picking up there won’t be nearly as much smoke,” said Kurth.
Temperatures today (Thursday) are expected to reach a high of 103 in the Yuba-Sutter region, according to Kurth, and that onshore wind is expected to pick up again this evening and push more smoke to the north.
“There will be similar conditions on Friday,” said Kurth. “Temperatures will be warm, about 103 again, before that southerly wind peaks again in the evening.”
Overnight temperatures are expected to be fairly average for this time of year as well and are anticipated to stay in the high 60s to lower 70s into the weekend.
By Saturday, Kurth said temperatures will drop down to 93 before jumping up slightly to the upper 90s Sunday through Tuesday.
“It will be seasonably hot, but not triple digits,” said Kurth. “These are pretty average temperatures for the end of July.”
According to AirNow.gov, air quality conditions in the Yuba-Sutter region were in the unhealthy range on Wednesday afternoon, but the levels were expected to drop into the moderate range heading into the weekend.
On Wednesday afternoon, Yuba County Public Health, Sutter County Public Health and the Feather River Air Quality Management District issued an air quality health advisory due to poor air quality conditions from wildfire smoke. The advisory will be in effect though Friday.
Kurth said the combination of hot temperatures and unhealthy air quality can cause health issues for some people.
“With the heat and smokey conditions, people should try to limit their exposure outside over the next few days, especially if they have health concerns,” said Kurth.
According to Kurth, residents should also keep in mind that while there are no heat advisories in place this weekend, participating in any outdoor activities during times of high temperatures can cause heat stroke and other medical concerns.