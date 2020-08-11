The rate of new coronavirus cases in Yuba-Sutter is higher than the state average, but the area is doing better than the state when it comes to the mortality rate and case fatality rate, according to Sutter County epidemiologist Dr. Robert Herrick.
In a recent video briefing posted by Public Health, Herrick explained the different data points health experts look at when analyzing the pandemic in Yuba-Sutter.
“We use data to look at the effects of COVID-19 on the population as a whole. We can identify who is getting COVID-19, how they are getting it, how sick are they, and are we doing a good job of containing COVID,” Herrick said in an email. “It also allows us to see if everyone in the Yuba-Sutter area is equally at risk, or are certain groups more likely to get COVID than others.”
The infection rate or incidence rate is the number of new diagnoses in a group of people over a period of time. As of Aug. 4, Yuba-Sutter had 287 new cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.
“That is higher than the average for the northern Sacramento River valley, greater Sacramento or the state as a whole,” Herrick said.
Mortality rate is the number of people who have died of COVID-19 per the population. Herrick said in the bi-county region the mortality rate is six deaths per 100,000 people and statewide the mortality rate is 25 deaths per 100,000 people.
“Incidence and mortality rates allow us to compare the effect in different groups of people or compare different diseases,” Herrick said. “It allows us to see if more people are getting disease X than Y, or if more people are dying of disease X in one place than another.”
Case fatality is different from the mortality rate in that it estimates how likely it is that an individual will die if that person actually gets the disease. The Yuba-Sutter case fatality rate is around 0.85 percent – 0.77 percent for Sutter County and around 1 percent for Yuba County. Herrick said statewide the case fatality rate is 1.86 percent.
Deadlier than Flu
Herrick said COVID-19 is approximately seven to eight times deadlier than influenza, which has a case fatality rate of around 0.1 percent.
“It’s a way to measure how dangerous a disease is to you if you get it,” Herrick said. “It does not measure how many people get the disease or allow us to say which disease is affecting the community more.”
He said public health saw a much greater incidence in June and July than in March and April. In addition, COVID-19 is now primarily affecting younger people with the average age of someone with COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter being 38. Two-thirds of the cases are in people under 45. The area has avoided outbreaks in nursing homes and as a result has had fewer people 65 or older who have gotten the virus compared to statewide.
“So the situation is getting worse,” Herrick said. “We have a lot more people infected with COVID, more people hospitalized, and more deaths. The only good news is that the more vulnerable parts of our population are doing a better job of protecting themselves. If that stops, things will get even worse.”