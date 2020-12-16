In a touching tribute for its frontline attack against the latest surge of COVID-19 within the Yuba-Sutter community, first responders from both counties circled Adventist Health/Rideout hospital in Marysville Wednesday night to show love and support for those who need it most.
“We know that they need some moral support,” Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said. “We’re here to represent and to honor all of our healthcare workers and all that they’re going through during this pandemic.”
The parade was well received by many, including those on the frontlines, who took a moment to breathe it all in.
Alejandra Torres, a housekeeper with Adventist Health/Rideout for 15 years, said it’s scary right now, especially going into rooms that have double the amount of COVID-19 patients.
“Going in there to clean while some are coughing,” Torres said. “It’s like playing with fire.”
Despite the current circumstances, Torres said she wouldn’t trade her job for any other.
“I love my work, I’m proud of what I do,” Torres said.
Torres, who was on her way home Wednesday night when the tribute took place, said before seeing her family she immediately strips off her work clothes in a separate room and sanitizes before engaging with her loved ones. It’s a daily routine that includes washing all her work clothes separate from her family’s laundry once a week, she said.
It’s a necessary sacrifice that those in the medical field have been undergoing since March.
Brooke Frazier, a traveling phlebotomist who goes all over Northern California, including Adventist Health, didn’t think the pandemic would last this long.
Frazier’s role right now is to go into homes where there are COVID patients to draw their blood and get it tested at area facilities.
It’s unnerving, given the circumstances surrounding her own family.
“It’s stressful because my husband has a heart condition so I am always stressed if I bring it (COVID) home with me because it can cost him his life,” said Fraizer, who commutes to Marysville from Woodland. “It's all a part of the medical field (and) a risk you have to take.”
While Frazier doesn’t always know what the lab is testing for, lately she has worked mostly with all COVID patients.
“I draw their blood and take it to the lab,” Frazier said. “It’s scary going in and out of households where it (COVID) is there, but it’s a part of being in the medical field.”
Sachs said the healthcare workers are key to ending this pandemic, and it’s important that they know the community is behind them 100 percent.
“They’re truly heroes,” Sachs said.