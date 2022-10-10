Hoptober Festival

Haley Moffat, center, and Samantha Scrogin are pictured at the margarita booth during the inaugural Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival on Saturday night at Marysville’s Bryant Field. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Marysville’s main collegiate/professional baseball facility was transformed Saturday night into an outdoor concert venue complete with food, entertainment, beer and beverage vendors lining the outfield grass of Bryant Field in Marysville. 

The Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival was born, and as Alma Festivals Entertainment, Inc. Operations Manager RJ Cortez noted, it is only the beginning.

Tags

Recommended for you