Marysville’s main collegiate/professional baseball facility was transformed Saturday night into an outdoor concert venue complete with food, entertainment, beer and beverage vendors lining the outfield grass of Bryant Field in Marysville.
The Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival was born, and as Alma Festivals Entertainment, Inc. Operations Manager RJ Cortez noted, it is only the beginning.
Cortez, alongside Alma Festivals Entertainment, Inc. Vice President of Artist Relations Wally Alvarado, said the Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival will soon be an annual event that will expand to two days in 2023.
Cortez said, with the help of the city, night one will be the Hoptober Festival, while night two will be titled the Harvest Festival.
The Harvest Festival will emphasize local food and beverage vendors from one of the largest agriculture areas in the United States, Cortez said.
He said the timeline will remain the second weekend in October, but the venue will be filled with food, beer and fun.
“The city of Marysville is ready for us,” Cortez said. “I am from Marysville at heart. … It’s a family feel. It’s easy for us to (hold) things like this (in order to) bring the community together.”
Cortez, Alvarado and Alma Festivals brought in Farmers Brewing Company out of Princeton to keep the public hydrated for the inaugural event. There were also food vendors with homegrown eats for those who built up an appetite from the plethora of games and activities throughout the Bryant outfield.
There was cornhole, rock climbing, sumo wrestling and live music to listen to throughout the night.
“The activities are what make it fun,” said Sacramento resident Tiffany Avila.
Avila travels Northern California with her family in search of Oktoberfest events each year. Avila said she has been to Nevada for Oktoberfest, but Marysville is better.
Avila wrestled Gridley resident Chola Guera in a sumo wrestling match. While it was a difficult transition with the added 40 pounds of gear that the wrestlers had to put on, it was exhilarating once the match began.
Avila said the keys are to wobble and boom.
“I got her down twice,” Avila said of her opponent.
Samantha Scrogin, a local teacher and traveling festival bartender with friend and teaching colleague, Haley Moffat, said Bryant Field is the ideal venue to begin its own Oktoberfest.
“It’s a good way to bring people together and unite the community,” Scrogin said. “When there is an event around here, we love to support (it) because we want more events. There is a lot of potential.”