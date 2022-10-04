From the creators that brought forth the Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival comes a new and never before seen event to Bryant Field in Marysville.
Complete with beer, live music, food, and more, Alma Festivals Entertainment will be presenting Hoptober on Saturday for ages 21 and over.
Dubbed the Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival, the event is scheduled to take place from 5-10 p.m. and will feature activities such as mechanical bull riding, sumo wrestling, Zorb Balls, rock climbing, and a cornhole tournament. These activities are included with the price of general admission.
Farmers Brewing will be highlighted during the event with five different beers on tap. A michelada station along with a margarita and wine bar will also be provided. Scheduled performances from area musicians include 95MIL, DJ Rickdizzle, The Key of C, and the Joseph and Gwen Duo. NorCal Tactical will be hosting giveaways and raffles throughout the evening and German-inspired food such as pretzels and brats will be available for purchase.
Alma Festivals Entertainment, also known as Alma West, is a full-service concert and festival promotion and production company manned by Rj Cortez, Vincent Zermieno, Rose Mary Avila, and Wally Alvarado.
“This area is the largest agricultural valley in California and the United states,” said Cortez. “We wanted to showcase that and this is just the beginning. Our mission is to turn Hoptober into a platform for local farmers.”
Hoptober is set to become another annual event, joining the taco festival, and the soon to come family friendly harvest festival.
“We were doing festivals and events in Sacramento, but now we’re focusing on our Yuba-Sutter community because this is where we’re from, this is where our heart is, and we want to bring the people here together,” added Cortez.
Bryant Field is located at 429 10th St. in Marysville. General admission costs $45 and includes two free drink tickets and access to activities. Designated drivers can get a discounted admission for just $15. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/r9jstess. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Those interested in getting involved, or becoming a vendor or sponsor, can send an email to jalvarado@almafestivals.com. For more information, visit the Yuba-Sutter Hoptober social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.