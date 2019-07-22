Summer’s heat will be turned up for the Yuba-Sutter area this week – the longest stretch of high heat the area has experienced so far this year is expected to last this week through the weekend.
“Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90s and lower 100s,” said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “It’ll be warmer, but this isn’t uncommon. The average temperature for Marysville in July is 95. They just haven’t had to experience it for this long yet.
“Make sure to take precautions like staying hydrated and using sunscreen if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.”
Although high weather temperatures were expected during this time of year, the duration of the heat was not.
“We’ve issued an alert for sensitive groups,” said Sondra Spaethe, the air quality planner for Feather River Air Quality Management. “That would be people who are young children, elderly and people who have respiratory conditions. They should be aware of the increased pollution that can come with the heat.”
Spaethe said when weather temperatures are high, cars and factories contribute to a chemical reaction that becomes ozone, which is bad for air quality.
“Right now air quality is at moderate/unhealthy for sensitive groups,” Spaethe said. “We don’t expect to get any worse than that this week.”
She said the only concern is wildfires, which can change the air quality drastically and quickly.
To keep cool this week many locals have utilized Gauche Parks Aquatics Center. On Monday there were close to 200 people in attendance for a noon-time swim session.
“We know it’ll be hot but I’m not sure we’ll be busier than what we are now. It’s been pretty busy here since summer started,” said Bethany Farley, the front desk receptionist at Gauche Park. She started at Gauche Park at the beginning of this summer and said they haven’t had many slow days.
Ann Gillen, the recreation supervisor at Gauche Park agrees.
“Some days we meet capacity, which is near 450 guests,” she said.
With the upcoming heat wave, Gillen encourages the community to visit the pool.
“It’s a great place to cool down, hang out, and there’s activities for all ages,” Gillen said.
Gauche Park is located at 421 Center St., Yuba City. For more information call 822-4655.
For updates on the weather and air quality visit nationalweatherservice.gov and airnow.gov.