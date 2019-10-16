Officials from Yuba and Sutter counties are teaming up to recruit a bi-county health officer to serve both jurisdictions, a move that is expected to save money and result in a more comprehensive approach to public health issues that confront both communities.
In the past, both counties hired their own respective health officer, who is responsible for developing public health policy and implementing public health programs, identifying priorities and action areas meant to improve health outcomes in the community. However, both counties found themselves with only an interim health officer in recent months, leading them to come together to find the most qualified candidate that could serve the region.
“It is a big value to the community by having a bi-county health officer. The health officer will help us with coordinating our services and to look at where we are mirroring services,” said Nancy O’Hara, director of Sutter County Health and Human Services. “It will lead to a more coordinated effort for the people we serve so to make that system not quite as cumbersome.”
This wouldn’t be the first time both counties consolidated efforts into more of a regional approach. The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health operation is an example of both communities coming together on a coordinated effort – it’s the only bi-county behavioral health operation in the state.
Steve Smith, Sutter County administrator, said benefits of having a bi-county health officer include an enhanced ability to attract a qualified candidate, monetary savings, a more collaborative approach considering like demographics and service providers for both county’s residents and likely a more comprehensive approach to issues that confront both communities and health providers.
In the past, Sutter County has paid approximately $195,000 to $205,000 for its health officer. By consolidating, the two counties can raise the salary limit and share the cost. They are currently advertising the position for a salary range of $250,000 to $300,000 annually.
“The bridges do not separate (the two counties) from a health standpoint. The chronic diseases we deal with are the same in Sutter County, same with acute diseases. Virus and germs have no respect for county borders, and we share many of the same economic and social issues,” said Homer Rice, health administrator for Yuba County. “Both counties share so many things together, it just makes since to share a combined effort to better control those things.”
Yuba County Human Resources is leading recruitment efforts. They are working with a recruiter who specializes in Public Health searches. The cost to conduct a nationwide search is $40,000, which both counties are splitting the cost of.
Qualifications for the position require that applicants have an M.D. or D.O. degree, have the ability to obtain and maintain a valid California Medical License, and have experience in health-care administration or management of a medical, public or mental health care program or research project. The job posting will remain opened until filled.
Both counties are currently working on an agreement that describes each agency’s responsibilities, the health officer’s responsibilities, and how costs will be shared. They will also need to individually approve the candidate chosen by the selection committee before it is made official.
“I think that a joint health officer will allow us to do even more in the way of collaboration and cooperation,” Rice said. “Since we share the same medical community – we have the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Medical Society – this will allow us to better interact with that society and other members of our community. This will allow us to coordinate better when responding to a crisis.”