Yuba-Sutter native Milo Frank Fryer died Thursday while working at the Sierra Pacific Industries facility in Lincoln in what was described by the company as an industrial-type accident.
The incident occurred at the company’s sawmill in Lincoln.
Mark Luster, community relations manager for the company, declined to provide details about the incident but said the situation was under investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Luster said. “It’s a very difficult situation for the family and for the company as well.”
The company reported Fryer was the only injury in the incident.
Fryer is survived by a wife and two children.