The Yuba Sutter Marketplace recently announced a list of kid-run businesses selected to sell their products in the annual Biz Kidz Showcase event on Saturday.
Businesses selected for the showcase include Leyna's Luxury Slime, Maya's Collections, Cuddly Creatures, Dyl-ightful Bites and Pink Flamingo Boutique.
Biz Kidz is an annual event at Yuba Sutter Marketplace that gives the opportunity for young entrepreneurs ages 6-11 and 12-17 to enter their business ideas for the chance to set up shop at the mall, officials said.
The young entrepreneurs selected will be eligible for prizes. Gift cards will be handed out to the “Best Overall Entrepreneurs” and a grand prize will be awarded for the “Best Overall Business,” officials said.
This year’s Biz Kidz Showcase will be held at Yuba Sutter Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the north court near Zumiez. Free face painting will be provided by Funny Faces. Kids will also be able to visit and take photos with Barbie and Super Mario Bros. characters, officials said.
Awards will be handed out after 2 p.m.