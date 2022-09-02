Yuba Sutter Marketplace launched its second annual scarecrow building contest on Thursday and is currently seeking registrations.
Once confirmation is received, groups or individuals can schedule a time to pick up their scarecrow frame at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace management office between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Sept. 14.
These wooden frames cost $5, cash only, but once the scarecrow is returned, a $20 mall gift card will be issued to the group or individual. Only one gift card will be issued per entry, and families are limited to a total of two scarecrow entries.
The wooden frames are meant to serve as the foundation for each scarecrow, however no other supplies will be issued.
Completed scarecrows must be returned by 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. Scarecrows will be on display in the common area at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace until Oct. 31. Those who wish to keep the scarecrow may pick them up on Nov. 1.
During the voting period, five winners will be chosen to receive gift card prizes in the amount of $250, $150, $100, $75 and $50. Winners will be announced on Oct. 22 at the Marketplace’s pumpkin decorating and kids costume contest. Votes will be counted by the Yuba Sutter Marketplace’s management and all decisions will be final. The gift card prizes will have no cash value and no refunds will be given.
The frame provided by Yuba Sutter Marketplace must be used and the scarecrows are limited to 5 feet in width to allow room for the display. Weapons, sharp objects, offensive designs or wording of any kind is prohibited. No changes or touch-ups will be allowed once the scarecrow has been turned in.
Yuba Sutter Marketplace said it is not responsible for any damages to the scarecrows and that their placement will be at the sole discretion of the management team.
Yuba Sutter Marketplace is located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City.