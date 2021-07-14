Yuba Sutter Marketplace kicked off its Back to School, Back to Giving supply drive over the weekend and will be collecting donations through mid-August.
Events planned through Aug. 14 will serve as drop-off locations for the supply drive and donors may enter a contest to win a $500 gift card to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace retailer of their choice, each time they donate.
All donations collected will be distributed by Yuba-Sutter teachers directly to students in need.
A family event is planned for Saturday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to the event, as well as enjoy photos and visits with Captain American. A Back to School Shopping Scavenger Hunt will also be held, and those that complete the hunt have the chance to win a $100 gift card to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace retailer of their choice.
Other drop-off locations include Staples, the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Management Office, Photogenic 1 Studio, Yuba City Grocery Outlet, Sawyer’s Sweet Spot (downtown location), Visual Impact Signs, Ramblin’ Rose, Lumberjack’s Restaurant, Journeys and Sparky’s Pizza – more locations are expected to be announced.
The mall is partnering with its retailers, community businesses and Results Radio on the event.
For more information about upcoming events, drop-off locations or items needed for the students, visit shopyubasuttermarketplace.com or visit the mall’s Facebook page.