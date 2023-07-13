Yuba Sutter Marketplace’s annual Back to School Back to Giving supply drive is now open starting Friday through Aug. 14.
The Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City is partnering with Results Radio, mall retailers and other community businesses to collect school supply donations for local students.
For the next month, every event at Yuba Sutter Marketplace will be a drop off opportunity for this back to school supply drive. All donors will be eligible to enter into a $500 gift card contest every time they donate. The gift card winner will be able to use it at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace retailer of their choice.
All donations will be distributed by teachers and counselors to local students in need, organizers said.
Additional donation drop off locations include Staples, the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Management Office, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, the Golden Pacific Bank N. Walton Avenue branch, the Yuba City Chamber of Commerce, Results Radio, Hilbers Construction, Turner’s Outdoorsman and Planet Fitness.
The needed supplies list includes large backpacks, No. 2 pencils, pencil pouches for binders, pink Pearl erasers, double pocket insert dividers, 1-½ inch white binders with see-through covers, Expo whiteboard markers, sharpies, highlighters, college ruled notebooks, construction paper, calculators, mechanical pencils, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
The Yuba Sutter Marketplace is located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City. For more information about drop off locations and Yuba Sutter Marketplace events, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.