A regional fireworks show will take place in the Yuba-Sutter area on the Fourth of July for the second year in a row.
The event was in question this year due to COVID-19 and restrictions on mass gatherings. However, officials spearheading the effort say they plan to go ahead with the fireworks display with modifications to not include a mass gathering event, which the bi-county public health officer approved of.
“This was an effort that Brad (Hudson) and I felt really strongly about, especially with everything that has been going on, to celebrate the Fourth of July as a community,” said Marc Boomgaarden, a Yuba City councilman and event organizer. “We had to propose how we would operate the event safely to Dr. (Phuong) Luu and county administrators, so there will be some differences this year compared to last year’s show.”
The fireworks display will take place July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. Last year, community members were able to watch the show from the park, as well as across the river at the Feather River Parkway. Boomgaarden said those viewing areas will be closed this year — at least at this point — to prevent a mass gathering, but the show should still be visible from both sides of the river.
“Some 2,400 fireworks will go off no higher than 500 feet in the air. Last year’s show lasted 22 minutes, and this year’s show will be similar,” said Hudson, Marysville council member. “…People should be able to stay in their front yards and view the show.”
The cost to put on the show by PYRO Spectaculars North, Inc. is $25,000. Jurisdictions that have dedicated funding to the show include Marysville and Yuba City, with Yuba County and Sutter County supervisors expected to take it up at upcoming meetings. Hudson said local organizations and businesses like Recology Yuba-Sutter, the Yuba Water Agency and the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 228 have also agreed to help put on the show.
“We tried to get a bigger program this year, but with everything going on we were just happy to make a similar program happen,” Hudson said.
Event organizers will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments as the event gets closer.
“One of the goals of the program, other than to give the community a fireworks show, is to also eliminate the use of illegal fireworks. Last year, I think we made a dent in that, so hopefully this year we can continue that momentum,” Boomgaarden said.