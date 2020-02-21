The 43rd Annual Yuba-Sutter Peace Officer of the Year Banquet is this evening and will honor nine local law enforcement officials.
The banquet is hosted by the Marysville Exchange Club at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, in the main hall. Banquet doors will open at 5:30 and dinner will be served at 6:30.
The law enforcement officials honored include: Yuba County Deputy Probation Officer Carlos Romero, Wheatland Police Officer Joseph Campos, Sutter County Sheriff Deputy Carlos Mendoza, Yuba County Sheriff Deputy Charles May, Marysville Police Officer Detective Joseph Liebman, Sutter County Deputy Probation Officer III Robert R. Sharma, Yuba City Police Department Investigator Charanpreet Singh, California Highway Patrol Officer Steven Klippel and Beale Air Force Base SSgt. Luis E. Valentin.
Information on the following was provided by their departments, cities or counties:
– Deputy Probation Officer Carlos Romero was selected because of his work ethic with the county, having a positive demeanor and his ability to work with a variety of personalities by being able to earn their trust and respect, according to the Yuba County Press Release.
Romero started with Yuba County in 2003 as a group counselor for the Juvenile Hall. The press release said in 2011 he transferred to juvenile institutions, in 2014 he was promoted to deputy probation officer and assigned as a school officer for Thomas E. Mather Community School and in 2019 he transferred to the Adult Supervision Unit and was placed in charge of a caseload of post release offenders and high-risk probationer.
– Officer Joseph Campos was selected because of his work ethic, professionalism, integrity, his teamwork and his dedication to the Wheatland community, said Chief Damiean Sylvester, of the Wheatland Police Department. Among his peers, Campos, is known as a “go-getter” and a self-starter. He has taken the time to get to know his community and takes pride in his work. Sylvester said, in 2019 he narrowed his focus through his enforcement efforts on impaired drivers and narcotic activity. These efforts contributed to him leading the department in self initiated arrests by nearly double the next officer he said.
– Deputy Charles May not only serves his community, but serves as a mentor to new recruits. May began his time in Yuba County in 2014 where he was welcomed by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office team as a reserve correctional officer, according to the Yuba County press release. By demonstrating a great demeanor it propelled him by being given the assignment working as a bailiff for Yuba County Superior Court. Later, he was promoted to full-time correctional officer in the matter of a few months.
– Deputy Probation Officer III Robert R. Sharma, was selected by his peers because of his tenacity in helping his clients succeed, according to Sutter County Probation. He has served Sutter County Probation for 21 years. He has been assigned to Adult Court Investigations, School Resource Officer at Andros Karperos Middle School and Adult Supervision.
–Officer Steven Klippel, a 10-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol, is one of the department’s range officers. He consistently ensures personnel to be trained at the highest level possible to ensure their safety and the public’s safety. He is continuing to provide service to the community and his efforts to make the community a safe place. In 2019, his partner Officer Dave Gordon, was struck by a suspected drunken driver causing Gordon critical injuries. Almost struck himself, Klippel, was able to request additional assistance and provide medical aid to Gordon.