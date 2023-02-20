2023 PowWow

The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow was held Saturday at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Luis Perez said a lot of the inventory that decorated his booth outside the Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow on Saturday at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center dated back to the original location of his tribe, the Maya based out of Guatemala and much of Latin America. 

There was a mask that Perez, a Sacramento resident, brought with him that came straight from Guatemala. It was the first time that Perez had brought the mask, which sat next to many other historical pieces and hand-woven articles that the Maya used on a daily basis centuries ago, Perez said.

Tags

Recommended for you