In recognition of Black History Month, Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues will host a series of virtual workshops on the documentary film “13th,” beginning Saturday.
“This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that this movie brings to light,” it was stated in a release issued by Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues. “Our purpose is to raise awareness about implicit biases we all have, realizing that their recognition and elimination is the first step towards dismantling them and bringing us closer to overcoming systemic racism.”
The group would also like to use these workshops to observe the dynamics of the virtual meeting design and finetune it before offering it as extra credit for Yuba College students.
“A number of professors at Yuba College support this effort and when it is offered to Yuba College students later in the semester, they will be granting extra credit to students who attend the workshop,” according to the release. “Given the state of affairs in regards to social justice in America today, we are delighted about this project and excited to announce this opportunity for discussion, growth and extra credit.”
The film, directed by Ava DuVernay, is available to view on Netflix.
The four-part workshop will be held via Zoom every other Saturday at 5 p.m. from Feb. 13 through March 27.
According to the release, Yuba Sutter Race Dialogue Group expects the workshops to become an annual event within the Yuba-Sutter community.
For more information or to reserve your spot, email Susan Allen at atomsheart9@gmail.com.