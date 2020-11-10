With updated ballot counts, most candidates in most races have stayed in position.
One notable nail-biter: Chris Branscum is edging out Stephanie McKenzie by 14 votes in the Marysville mayoral race.
Here’s a look at the latest tallies from Yuba-Sutter area races:
Sutter County races (81% voter turnout)
Sutter County Supervisor (District 4)
—Karm Bains: 5,282 votes
—Tej Maan: 3,380 votes
Sutter County Supervisor (District 5)
—Mat Conant: 4,882 votes
—Sarb Thiara: 3,351 votes
Yuba City Council (2 seats)
—Wade Kirchner: 13,181 votes
—Shon Harris: 12,828 votes
—Manny Cardoza: 10,539 votes
—Gerry Mains: 5,575 votes
Live Oak Council (2 seats)
—Nancy Santana: 1,096 votes
—Lakhvir Ghag: 866 votes
—Aleks Tica: 816 votes
—Jeramy Chapdelaine: 754 votes
—Dale Carlson: 567 votes
—Cruz Mora: 489 votes
—Johnny Ceballos: 485 votes
Yuba Community College Trustee Area 4
—Juan Delgado: 8,017 votes
—Michael Pasquale: 6,747 votes
Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 3
—June McJunkin: 6,613 votes
—Stuart Kitchen: 6,353 votes
Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 1 (2 seats)
—Shelley Priddy: 9,136 votes
—Jasmin Dhami: 8,944 votes
—Harjit Singh: 8,681 votes
—John Amarel: 8,164 votes
—Brett Hancock: 6,460 votes
—Divinder Bains: 6,451 votes
Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 2
—Nicolo Orozco: 15,467 votes
—Chad Miller: 12,249 votes
Marcum Illinois School District Board (3 seats)
—Jeff Moore: 233 votes
—Josh Wanner: 224 votes
—Jill Bramhill: 212 votes
—Keith Turner: 177 votes
Yuba County races (70% voter turnout)
Yuba County Supervisor (District 2)
—Don Blaser: 2,397 votes
—Stephen Heter: 1,937 votes
Marysville Mayor
—Chris Branscum: 1,575 votes
—Stephanie McKenzie: 1,561 votes
—Ricky Samayoa: 973 votes
Marysville City Council (2 seats)
—John Belza: 2,051 votes
—Stuart Gilchrist: 2,027 votes
—Michael Ferrini: 1,017 votes
Yuba County Board of Education Trustee Area 4
—Desiree Hastey: 3,002 votes
—Anna Meyerpeter-Newman: 2,595 votes
Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 2
—Gary Criddle: 2,661 votes
—Susan Scott: 2,243 votes
Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 3
—Alisan Hastey: 2,746 votes
—Jim Flurry: 2,380 votes
—Margie Evangelista: 628 votes
Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 4
—Doug Criddle: 2,658 votes
—Monica Oakes: 2,315 votes
—Paul Allison: 1,771 votes
Wheatland Union High School District (3 seats)
—Shawndel Meder: 2,672 votes
—Greg Forest: 2,195 votes
—Patti Agles: 1,900 votes
—Brendan McHugh: 1,694 votes
Wheatland School District (2 seats)
—Robin Bogdanoff: 1,098 votes
—Nikki Crabb: 1,104 votes
—Rebecca Courtright: 779 votes
—Kathy Herbert: 717 votes
Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 5
—Joseph Maslan: 1,503 votes
—Nathan Sokoloski: 867 votes
Camptonville Community Services District (3 seats)
—Sandy Ross: 217 votes
—Richard Dickard: 182 votes
—Jody Deaderick: 167 votes
—Tomislav Branimir: 28 votes
North Yuba Water District Division 1
—Douglas Neilson: 137 votes
—Andrew Hill: 129 votes
North Yuba Water District Division 2
—Fred Mitchell: 207 votes
—Bruce Helft: 168 votes
North Yuba Water District Division 3
—Gary Hawthorne: 255 votes
—Charles Sharp: 218 votes
Olivehurst Public Utility District Director at Large 3
—Lacey Nelson: 3,923 votes
—Mike Morrison: 2,686 votes
Measure N (Marysville)
—Yes: 2,476 votes
—No: 1,504 votes
Measure O (Wheatland)
—Yes: 1,181 votes
—No: 302 votes