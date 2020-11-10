With updated ballot counts, most candidates in most races have stayed in position.

One notable nail-biter: Chris Branscum is edging out Stephanie McKenzie by 14 votes in the Marysville mayoral race.

Here’s a look at the latest tallies from Yuba-Sutter area races:

Sutter County races (81% voter turnout)

Sutter County Supervisor (District 4)

—Karm Bains: 5,282 votes

—Tej Maan: 3,380 votes

Sutter County Supervisor (District 5)

—Mat Conant: 4,882 votes

—Sarb Thiara: 3,351 votes

Yuba City Council (2 seats)

—Wade Kirchner: 13,181 votes

—Shon Harris: 12,828 votes

—Manny Cardoza: 10,539 votes

—Gerry Mains: 5,575 votes

Live Oak Council (2 seats)

—Nancy Santana: 1,096 votes

—Lakhvir Ghag: 866 votes

—Aleks Tica: 816 votes

—Jeramy Chapdelaine: 754 votes

—Dale Carlson: 567 votes

—Cruz Mora: 489 votes

—Johnny Ceballos: 485 votes

Yuba Community College Trustee Area 4

—Juan Delgado: 8,017 votes

—Michael Pasquale: 6,747 votes

Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 3

—June McJunkin: 6,613 votes

—Stuart Kitchen: 6,353 votes

Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 1 (2 seats)

—Shelley Priddy: 9,136 votes

—Jasmin Dhami: 8,944 votes

—Harjit Singh: 8,681 votes

—John Amarel: 8,164 votes

—Brett Hancock: 6,460 votes

—Divinder Bains: 6,451 votes

Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 2

—Nicolo Orozco: 15,467 votes

—Chad Miller: 12,249 votes

Marcum Illinois School District Board (3 seats)

—Jeff Moore: 233 votes

—Josh Wanner: 224 votes

—Jill Bramhill: 212 votes

—Keith Turner: 177 votes

 

Yuba County races (70% voter turnout)

Yuba County Supervisor (District 2)

—Don Blaser: 2,397 votes

—Stephen Heter: 1,937 votes

Marysville Mayor

—Chris Branscum: 1,575 votes

—Stephanie McKenzie: 1,561 votes

—Ricky Samayoa: 973 votes

Marysville City Council (2 seats)

—John Belza: 2,051 votes

—Stuart Gilchrist: 2,027 votes

—Michael Ferrini: 1,017 votes

Yuba County Board of Education Trustee Area 4

—Desiree Hastey: 3,002 votes

—Anna Meyerpeter-Newman: 2,595 votes

Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 2

—Gary Criddle: 2,661 votes

—Susan Scott: 2,243 votes

Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 3

—Alisan Hastey: 2,746 votes

—Jim Flurry: 2,380 votes

—Margie Evangelista: 628 votes

Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 4

—Doug Criddle: 2,658 votes

—Monica Oakes: 2,315 votes

—Paul Allison: 1,771 votes

Wheatland Union High School District (3 seats)

—Shawndel Meder: 2,672 votes

—Greg Forest: 2,195 votes

—Patti Agles: 1,900 votes

—Brendan McHugh: 1,694 votes

Wheatland School District (2 seats)

—Robin Bogdanoff: 1,098 votes

—Nikki Crabb: 1,104 votes

—Rebecca Courtright: 779 votes

—Kathy Herbert: 717 votes

Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 5

—Joseph Maslan: 1,503 votes

—Nathan Sokoloski: 867 votes

Camptonville Community Services District (3 seats)

—Sandy Ross: 217 votes

—Richard Dickard: 182 votes

—Jody Deaderick: 167 votes

—Tomislav Branimir: 28 votes

North Yuba Water District Division 1

—Douglas Neilson: 137 votes

—Andrew Hill: 129 votes

North Yuba Water District Division 2

—Fred Mitchell: 207 votes

—Bruce Helft: 168 votes

North Yuba Water District Division 3

—Gary Hawthorne: 255 votes

—Charles Sharp: 218 votes

Olivehurst Public Utility District Director at Large 3

—Lacey Nelson: 3,923 votes

—Mike Morrison: 2,686 votes

Measure N (Marysville)

—Yes: 2,476 votes

—No: 1,504 votes

Measure O (Wheatland)

—Yes: 1,181 votes

—No: 302 votes

Tags

Recommended for you