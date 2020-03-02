In 1985, the second edition of Rand McNally’s “Places Rated Almanac” ranked the Yuba City metropolitan statistical area (MSA) as the worst region in the United States, coming in at 329 out of 329 MSAs nationwide.
Sierra Central Credit Union CEO John Cassidy said it’s important to keep that context in mind to appreciate just how much the area has grown in the 35 intervening years. While those in the community have been able to see the growth, it is starting to be reflected in the data.
The independent economic research firm POLICOM puts out an annual ranking of metropolitan areas based on economic strength. In 2020, the Yuba City MSA came in 99th out of 384 MSAs, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
“We’ve come a very long way economically as a region,” Cassidy said.
An MSA, by definition, must have at least one urbanized area with a population of at least 50,000 with adjacent counties which have a high degree of social and economic integration measured by commuting, according to the release.
MSAs are named after the largest city in the area hence Yuba-Sutter being labeled as Yuba City. Just as with the almanac, Yuba-Sutter was ranked low in the same economic strength survey, coming in at 274 in 2015.
Brynda Stranix, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation president, CEO and economic development district director, cited a number of factors that have played into the area’s rise in economic strength.
The unemployment rate has declined in the area – after being 6.9 percent in December 2018, it dropped to 6.3 percent one year later. The average worker in the Yuba-Sutter area makes $46,275 as of the third quarter of 2019 with wages increasing by 3 percent over the preceding four quarters, according to Stranix. Over the next year, the MSA is projected to expand by 244 jobs with the fastest sector expected to be health care and social assistance. In addition, the gross domestic product of the area expanded 5.9 percent in 2018 after growing 4.8 percent in 2017.
“Maintaining and growing our existing businesses and industries are vital,” Stranix said via email. “Regionally, we need to ensure we are not hindering business growth. Adding infrastructure to areas targeted for growth is essential.
Cassidy said Sierra Central Credit Union has invested in the region because demographic analysis determined that the area had real potential. He said specifically in the last five to 10 years the area has become more diverse in terms of population as well as the types of businesses that have sprung up.
“The Yuba-Sutter region has really stood itself up and now is a force economically like it’s never been in the past,” Cassidy said.
The main result of the improvement in economic strength is an increased quality of life for residents, Cassidy said. He credited the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for playing its part in creating momentum for the area by growing the chamber’s membership.
While he said the area still has room for improvement, the region’s best days are ahead of it.
“People should be really excited about the future,” Cassidy said. “There’s so much here already and there’s so much coming.”
Stranix said the improved ranking helps when marketing the area to draw attention and strengthen proposals.
“Anytime we have a positive independent third-party observation that we can point to, it helps us tell our story,” Stranix said. “I believe that when we are able to boast a little the community builds pride and only continues to grow and succeed.”