Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter said Friday that $800,000 in funding has been awarded by the California Department of Transportation for the development of a Regional Safety Action Plan in some of the surrounding counties and cities in the region.

Looking to build on efforts that address street safety for people who choose to walk and bike, officials in Yuba County, Sutter County, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland and Live Oak “submitted a regional application to seek allocations for the creation of a Regional Safety Action Plan through the 2022 Safe Streets and Roads for All program,” Blue Zones officials said.

