Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter said Friday that $800,000 in funding has been awarded by the California Department of Transportation for the development of a Regional Safety Action Plan in some of the surrounding counties and cities in the region.
Looking to build on efforts that address street safety for people who choose to walk and bike, officials in Yuba County, Sutter County, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland and Live Oak “submitted a regional application to seek allocations for the creation of a Regional Safety Action Plan through the 2022 Safe Streets and Roads for All program,” Blue Zones officials said.
Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, with encouragement from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, had conversations with jurisdictions in the summer of 2022 to bring the funds to the region, officials said. As a result, the joint application was successful, with Yuba County acting as the lead agency.
“Yuba County appreciates the collaboration with area partners like Blue Zones Project, as it helped us pull together a successful application that bolsters more ways to get active in our communities,” Yuba County Public Works Assistant Director Sam Bunton said in a statement. “This is a perfect opportunity for the bi-county region to build upon existing planning efforts and find more ways to make walking and cycling both appealing and safe.”
According to Blue Zones, the Regional Safety Action Plan also will make the area’s cities and counties eligible to apply for $4 billion in federal funds that will be released over the next four years.
“Making Yuba Sutter streets safer for pedestrians creates an environment in which walking becomes a more viable option in our community. It is this natural movement that leads to longer lives,” Steve Kroeger, former executive director for Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, said in a statement. “The fact that our cities and counties are aligned in this effort is a bold statement for the Yuba Sutter region.”
Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is part of a “community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world – or blue zones – with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older,” according to the organization.
Officials with Blue Zones said “changing the built environment to support active lifestyles and multi-modal transportation efforts” boosts physical activity and social connections. Through that effort, there can be reductions in chronic disease risks and loneliness.
In addition to efforts in helping to get the $800,000 award, Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter submitted a regional joint application in late January for a Complete Streets Safety Assessment through UC Berkeley, officials said.
“Once again, we are shown that our built environment efforts can be more successful when we have everyone on board,” Eric Paredes, public policy advocate with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, said in a statement.
According to Blue Zones, “Complete Streets” are streets designed so that many modes of transportation are encouraged. Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter said it plans to work with regional public works directors to identify areas, such as schools, that should be included as part of the evaluation process.
“Once determined, traffic experts will be visiting Yuba Sutter to evaluate those areas and provide recommendations to make our streets safer,” officials said.