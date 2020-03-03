Yuba-Sutter residents headed to the polls Tuesday to drop off ballots, fill out traditional paper ballots or use new touch screen voting machines at the 52 polling places in the area as part of the 2020 California Primary.
As of around 2 p.m. Tuesday Yuba County Elections Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen had expected polling places to be busier than they had been up to that point.
“We keep waiting for the rush and it hasn’t happened,” Hansen said.
Primaries do not draw as many voters as general elections but Hansen said she was surprised with the level of turnout. She expected the busiest time to be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
“I don’t know if some people are waiting to see if their candidate is still in the race or waiting to see what happens when the polls close on the East Coast,” Hansen said.
Yuba County had new touch screen voting machines available for use as well as an updated traditional paper ballot.
“It’s gone real well. We haven’t had a lot of people using it at the polls, we’ve kind of called around to see how much use they’re getting,” Hansen said. “But most people are very accepting of them. They really like our new paper ballots with the bubble, as opposed to the arrow.”
First results were expected at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with more available at 10 p.m.
“Final results won’t be until a canvass is complete and that could be 30 days after the election,” Hansen said.
Ballots that were dropped off at the polls or sent by mail on Tuesday won’t be processed for at least a week, according to Hansen.
Bruce Schroeder was a poll worker at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville. He and the others started working at 6 a.m. and during the first few hours of the polls being open had as few as eight people per hour to as many as 20. He’s worked elections in the past and saw the new systems as being an improvement.
“It’s actually easier than the system they had last time,” Schroeder said. “It’s not as complicated and it’s not as complicated to set up either.”
Marysville resident Julie Coulson opted to vote with the new system and agreed with Schroeder’s assessment.
“This one was easier,” Coulson said. “A lot easier.”
Coulson said she votes in every election.
“This is my community and I want to have a voice,” Coulson said.
Sutter County Elections Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said turnout on Tuesday was at the level she expected. She also said she believed people may have been holding on to ballots for longer than usual because of the possibility of more candidates dropping out of the race. Final results in Sutter County will depend on how many vote-by-mail ballots were dropped off on Tuesday, Johnston said. Ballots that are postmarked after 8 p.m. on Tuesday will not be counted.
Johnston said she hadn’t heard any concern over coronavirus playing into people not coming to vote or dropping off ballots.
“I don’t think it’s been an issue at all,” Johnston said.
At the Veterans Center polling location in Yuba City, Kari Cline was able to work as a poll worker for the first time thanks to her employer allowing her to take the day off. She said she’s always wanted to.
“Everything’s been really smooth,” Cline said. “We’ve had at least one new voter that registered with us at our table today.”
Cline said the new machines were working well on Tuesday and allowed people to turn in a physical ballot after they completed voting.
“I really love the new machines that we have because they don’t store the vote they just print it,” Cline said. “It’s just an easier way of doing it, so you can see the screen better, but it still prints a piece of paper for those that have to have a piece of paper.”
Yuba City resident Scott Silva and his son Nathan came to the Veterans Center together to cast their ballots. Nathan, 19, said he’s voted in local elections before but Tuesday was his first on a national level.
“It’s the fundamental basis of our republic,” Scott said. “If you don’t participate, you don’t really have a voice. You can become cynical, you could lose faith but it is an act of public duty to come out and vote and make sure that we’re represented.”