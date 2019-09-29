It’s shaping up to be a busy October for rice farmers around the Yuba-Sutter area, as more and more growers are getting into their fields to begin harvest following a relatively normal growing season.
Yuba County rice grower Paul Baggett first got into his medium grain fields late last week. Early rains during planting caused him to seed a little later in the year than usual, and mild temperatures during the grow season extended the maturation process for the crop.
“In the recent past, we’d be harvesting right now, probably full bore,” Baggett said. “When you have 100-degree days for five days straight like we’ve had in the past, that will speed the rice up. We didn’t get that this year. We had some warm days, but it wasn’t sustained, so that allowed the rice to grow a little more normally.”
Initial reports from farmers who have begun harvesting is that quality and yield are looking good so far, said Jim Morris, communications manager for the California Rice Commission.
“We had a later planting season, which has delayed harvest. With each passing day, more growers are getting into fields to begin their harvest,” he said. “October will be a very busy month.”
Montna Farms in Sutter County got somewhat of an early start to things. They started harvesting on Sept. 14 and are about 75 percent done with their short-grain rice. Once that is completed, they will start with their medium grain.
“We’re happy with the way things look right now,” said Jon Munger, vice president of operations for Montna Farms. “We are looking at about average yields at the moment.”
Munger said there haven’t been many notable weather events over the grow season that impacted the crop, aside from some high winds in early September that caused some of the crop’s moisture to drop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates a total of about 493,000 acres of rice has been planting this year. Last year’s crop has largely been sold, meaning there’s not much carryover that will impact prices for this year’s crop.
“I think you’ll find most farmers agree that pricing will remain stable this year,” Baggett said. “More moderate planting, coupled with not much carryover, means there’s not a lot of rice left in the bins, so that’s a good thing.”
Munger said the market looks to be strong, so he expects a similar year to 2018, which saw slight price increases per ton.
With October looking to be when this year’s harvest will peak, local dryers will see nonstop action for extended periods of time. Munger said that’s common in the industry and that local dryers are prepared for the influx of activity.
“We will be ready for that,” he said, as Montna farms has its own dryer on-site. “There will likely be a few days once everybody gets going where we will be busy nonstop, but we’ll handle it.”
The last real hurdle for this year’s harvest is what the weather does. Rice fields can become lodged when it rains, meaning the crop lays down flat, causing problems for the heavy machinery that is used to harvest. It slows down the process and can result in long delays depending on how much rain the area gets, which is what happened in 2018. Local farmers are hoping that doesn’t happen again.
“Dry weather is what we want to keep harvest moving,” Morris said. “No rain until November would be very helpful in getting harvest done without complications.”