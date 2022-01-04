Just six minutes after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, Waylon Parker Pennington came into the world and was the first baby born in the Yuba-Sutter area this year.
“It feels like a total blessing,” said Waylon’s mother Mariah Hautala. “I know every mom thinks their child is special but this is something that makes him extra special.”
Hautala said her original due date was Dec. 23, but she was sure Waylon would arrive on Christmas.
“Since my due date was so close to Christmas, I thought he was going to come then, but he really took his time,” said Hautala.
Christmas came and went with no baby and Hautala said she was induced at Adventist Health/Rideout on Dec. 27.
“We were hoping he would come before New Year’s,” said Hautala. “We wanted to meet him, so we were hoping for sooner rather than later.”
Waylon is her firstborn, said Hautala, and she had a great pregnancy with no issues.
“The delivery went smoothly also,” said Hautala. “The hospital was great and all the staff were awesome.”
According to Hautala, Waylon got to go home with mom and dad, Tyler Pennington, on Tuesday afternoon.