Local districts have been utilizing distance learning since schools were closed to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wendy Harvey-Anderson, a kindergarten teacher at Lincrest Elementary School in Yuba City, said prior to distance learning, her class utilized an online platform called Seesaw in her classroom – which she said helped with the transition – but now she is also using Zoom and Google Classroom.
However, she has also provided paper packets for parents who have requested them.
“For the most part, I probably have all of my kids participating in some way,” Harvey-Anderson said. “... The trickiest part is reaching the kids.”
She said she has also been hosting virtual classes on Saturday mornings for things like art, science and other activities – in part so working parents have an opportunity to participate as well.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Harvey-Anderson said about distance learning. “I have learned so much more about all of the platforms and how to present and get curriculum out and connect with kids.”
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said in the first five weeks of distance learning, they had high participation rates but as it gets closer to summer, it’s been decreasing.
“Part of the executive order is students are held harmless in grading so the extrinsic motivator isn’t what it usually is,” Cena said. “... The best instruction is direct interaction with students and teachers … Distance learning isn’t at the same level as direct instruction but it’s the best instructional tool when we’re trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said distance learning has been going well in the district.
“Teachers, staff and families are working hard to ensure teaching and learning continues,” Osumi said. “I have observed first-hand the great learning activities that staff are creating for their students.”
Cena said that the district is looking for clear guidelines from the state on what the next school year will look like so they’re working on plans for multiple scenarios.
Osumi said YCUSD is also preparing for a variety of scenarios that will be dependent on public health guidelines.