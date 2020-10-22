Both Yuba and Sutter counties have seen increases in COVID-19 cases in recent days, each experiencing a day when cases reached the low-double digits.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the increases reiterate the need for community members to remain vigilant, especially with the holidays and colder weather on its way, which will result in more indoors activities.
“COVID-19 is here and still a threat, and we have to keep that in mind with every interaction, even at home,” Luu said.
Both Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the state’s red tier.
Kindergarten-12th grade in-person schooling has been permitted to reopen in Yuba County as of Wednesday, and Sutter County is only a week behind (though it is ultimately up to the individual districts to determine when they will reopen).
“I want to urge residents to stay strong and keep practicing those tenets we all know,” Luu said. “We’re seeing spikes in case count and hospitalizations elsewhere in the country and around the world as we head into flu season, colder weather, and the holidays.
“We have one holiday season that will look different – let’s stick to it so we can all celebrate safely with our friends and loved ones once there is an effective, widely-available vaccine. We also need to continue our vigilance to ensure that our schools, when reopened, can remain open safely.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 12 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 3,130 cases.
Six people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while Four residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.