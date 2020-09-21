The Yuba-Sutter area experienced its typical fluctuation in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
On Saturday, Sutter County saw 26 new cases – the largest spike in some time, said Bi-County Health Official Dr. Phuong Luu. On Sunday, the county had only 10 new cases. Yuba County fared better, she said, with six new cases on Saturday and only four new cases on Sunday.
“Sutter County’s test positivity rate is doing well, but their daily case count needs to lower a bit and stay consistent,” Luu said regarding the area’s progress toward being removed from the state’s most restrictive tier. “Yuba County seems to have the opposite problem: the daily case counts seem to be fairly consistent at 10 new cases or below, but the test positivity is not low enough yet. Hopefully if everyone sticks to the tenets we know and gets tested when needed, we can get down to the red tier soon. If El Dorado County can do it, and if Sacramento County is close to getting down to the red tier, so can we.”
In order to move into the next less restrictive tier, each county must meet both the case count metric of less than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and have a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by four on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 2,809 cases.
Twenty people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 22 residents recovered from the virus. Seventeen local residents have died due to the virus to date.
Luu said residents should get tested if they’ve been to a social gathering recently where safety tenets were not followed (e.g. no facial coverings, no social distancing, people sharing food or drinks, etc.); been in contact with someone who was confirmed to have the virus; or if they are experiencing symptoms, even if mild.
Testing walk-ins are welcome, she said, and same-day appointments are likely through OptumServe by registering at LHI.care/COVIDtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.
“We just want to encourage people to stay the course: COVID-19 is still here and real and a threat. The U.S. has seen almost 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 – there were 34,000 deaths from the seasonal flu in 2018/19,” Luu said. “…Also, since we know you can have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, causing more severe symptoms, it’s important to get your flu shot as soon as possible (most retail pharmacies offer them like CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens).”