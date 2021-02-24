The Sutter County Resource Conservation District recently announced the formation of the Yuba-Sutter Specialty Crop Technical Assistance Hub, which is planning to host grower-to-grower workshops in 2021.
Sutter County RCD Project Manager Elizabeth Gutberlet said the district is currently looking for growers throughout the Yuba-Sutter area to both host the workshops and attend.
“The workshops will be free to attend, and any workshop hosts would receive a stipend for hosting,” she said in a press release. “These workshops will focus on best management practices to achieve sustainability goals in specialty crops, such as fruits, tree nuts, vegetables, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery practices.”
Each workshop will be delivered in the host’s preferred language, with translators available for Punjabi, Spanish, and English-speaking growers if needed. Specialty crop grower hosts should have active projects on their farm and understand how each practice is implemented and maintained.
Planned workshops include SWEEP water efficiency (June), Compost application at high rates of nitrogen (September), compost application at low rates of nitrogen (October), cover crops and hedgerows (November), and whole orchard recycling (TBD).
For more information, email scrcdoffice@gmail.com or call 844-3364.