A team of about 15 firefighters from local stations is assisting agencies in Sonoma County in fighting the Kincade Fire.
The local strike team is part of the North region of the statewide mutual aid system managed by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Chief Rich Webb of Linda Fire said the mutual aid call came in around 3 a.m. Thursday, with the local teams departing a few hours later.
“The way the system works is, as an incident begins and develops, once it overwhelms the capabilities of local resources and the resources of the operational area, they’ll request assistance from the mutual aid region,” Webb said.
Local stations that sent firefighters and engines as part of the strike force include Linda Fire, Olivehurst Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Authority, Marysville Fire Department and Pleasant Grove Fire Protection Association. Each engine is stafedf by 3-4 people, Webb said.
Agencies across the state are on high alert as California is in the throes of wildfire season. Webb said it’s unclear when the local strike team will return from assisting in Sonoma County.
“It looks like we are in for an even more severe wind event this weekend, so I would guess that they will be trying to get everything buttoned up as soon as they can before the next weather system moves in,” Webb said.
The Kincade Fire started as a vegetation fire around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday Northeast of Geyserville, Sonoma County. As it spread, officials evacuated Geyserville. It grew to 10,000 acres burned on Thursday, destroying several structures. The fire was still at zero percent containment as of Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.